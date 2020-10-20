Soaring Consumer Appetite for Clean Label, Low-Calorie Products to Drive Agave Nectar Market Forward: TMR

-Growing popularity of agave nectar as natural sweetener is helping the market grow at a notable pace

-Prevalence of diabetes is growing and it is set to support growth in the global agave nectar market

-North America and Europe are set to retain their dominant position from 2020 to 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Large number of factors is helping the global agave nectar market grow over the period of 2020 to 2030. Some of the factors are growing prevalence of diabetes and increasing popularity of agave as a natural sweetener. It is important to note here that players are opting for marketing strategies that are creative and leading to increased consumer awareness and in turn, these are paving way for growth in the market.

Transparency Market Research notes, "Over the forecast period, the market would reach a valuation of about USD 272 million by 2030 from about USD 156 million in 2020. The compound annual growth rate will be approximately 5.7%."

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Agave Nectar Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings of Global Agave Nectar Market Study:

Demand for natural substitute for sugar is growing, promising market growth over the forecast period

Low calorie products are witnessing an upward demand carve, contributing notably to growth in agave nectar market

Large share of global agave nectar market revenue will be held by North America

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Agave Nectar Market:

The bakery and confectionary, and food and beverage industries are witnessing an increase in application of agave nectar, driving demand in a big way

As more and more people opt for natural products, demand for the agave nectar increases, helping the market chart growth

Trend of increasing demand for clean label products is helping the market stay buoyant over the forecast period

Prevalence of diabetes is growing and this is set to propel the growth curve upward and forward

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/77046

Regional Analysis of Global Agave Nectar Market:

Largest share of the market was held by North American region in the year 2019

Over the forecast period of the report, the trend is set to stay strong

Other lucrative regions will be Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC)

and (APAC) Europe is anticipated to maintain its second largest position in the revenue share charts

Purchase Premium Research Report on Agave Nectar Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Competitive Landscape of Global Agave Nectar Market:

Known global agave nectar market players are The IIDEA Company, Malt Products Corporation, The Tierra Group, Sisana Sweeteners, Nature's Agave, Inc, Ciranda, Florida Crystals Corporation, Madhava Natural Sweeteners, Domino Foods, Inc., Groovy Food Company Ltd., The Colibree Company, Inc., The Simple Syrup Co., SunOpta, Inc., Natura BioFoods, NOW Foods, and Loving Earth Pty Ltd, among others.

Transparency Market Research has compiled its evaluation and findings of the competitive landscape of the market in its report. Details into recent developments, products, financials, and so on are all delineated in it. Another crucial aspect that the report delves into is the examination and enumeration of several growth strategies that players often deploy.

Innovation in product and launch of new variants hold key to future growth in the market and thus players are quite focused on research and development. A number of cup cake recipes were brought out by Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. and Pamela's Product Inc. to boost sales in 2016. Some players are eyeing the business-to-business segments for growth.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Agave Nectar Market Segmentation

Agave Nectar Market, by Product Type

Dark Agave

Light Agave

Agave Nectar Market, by Form

Powder

Liquid

Agave Nectar Market, by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Agave Nectar Market, by Price Range

Economy (Less Than US$ 20 )

) Mid-range ( US$ 20 -50)

-50) Premium (More Than US$ 50 )

Agave Nectar Market, by Source

Blue Agave

Salamiana Agave

Others (Agave Americana, etc. )

Agave Nectar Market, by Flavor

Vanilla

Hazelnut

Caramel

Others (Maple, Coconut, Lemon, etc.)

Agave Nectar Market, by Distributional Channel

Stored Based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Wholesale Stores

Independent Small Groceries

Other Retail Formats

Online Retailing

Agave Nectar Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4



U.K.



BENLUX



Nordic



Poland



Russia



Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

India



China



ASEAN



South Korea



Rest of APEJ

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand



Japan

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the globalFood & Beverages Industry,

Biotech Flavors Market - In this report, the biotech flavors market is classified on the basis of flavor, form, application, and region. The biotech flavors market in North America is expected to contribute ~US$ 1 Bn to the global biotech flavors market by the end of 2029. The beverages segment among the applications in the biotech flavors market is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period in terms of value and volume, due to high usage in the biotech flavors market. Among the form segments of biotech flavors, the liquid segment is expected to account for relatively high value and volume share of the biotech flavors market during the forecast period.

Isomaltulose Market - Non-cariogenic sugar demand, especially from the food & beverages industry and the healthcare industry, is driving the global isomaltulose market. Isomaltulose is known as non-cariogenic sugar, as oral bacteria cannot metabolize this sugar, thereby reducing the risk of mouth cancer and caries. Manufacturing companies have successfully produced products containing non-cariogenic sugar, including chocolates, milk, energy drinks, and bakery goods, among others, in response to the growing demand for non-cariogenic sugar items. In addition, rising demand for safe and non-caloric food products from fitness enthusiasts fuels the growth of the worldwide isomaltulose industry.

Infused Fruits Jellies Market - Globally, the demand for confectionery products is rising, especially among millennial and baby- boomers. This is a key factor fueling the infused fruit jellies market across the globe. Moreover, manufactures are offering infused fruit jellies in a wide range of shapes such as living creatures, emoji, wheels, and others. In addition to this, the demand for infused fruit jellies that are low in sugar or even sugar-free and are low calorie will continue to grow, which in turn is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the infused fruit jellies market. Furthermore, key manufactures have stared adopting, new packaging strategies such as flexible and calorie packs.

Infused Dried Fruits Market - A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the infused dried fruits market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The global infused dried fruits market was valued at ~US$ 1,954 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5.1%, to reach ~US$ 3.2 Bn by 2029.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/agave-nectar-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg