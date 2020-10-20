Regulatory News:

CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces that it has obtained ANSM (French agency for the safety of medicines and health products) and CPP Ouest III (ethics committee) approval to perform implants of its device within the framework of the PIVOTAL study in France.

These approvals open up the possibility for French patients to receive the CARMAT device and for French hospitals to contribute to the completion of enrollment in the PIVOTAL study by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

To date, the number of implants performed within the framework of the PIVOTAL study stands at 13, including 10 in the first cohort, now closed, and 3 in the 2nd cohort, which is currently enrolling patients.

As a reminder, the study protocol provides for the enrollment of a total of 10 patients in the 2nd cohort, and the primary endpoint of the study is 6-month survival with the bioprosthesis or a successful heart transplant within 6 months of the device being implanted.

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, said: "We are delighted to be able to resume implants of the CARMAT heart in France. The enrollment pace, impacted by the COVID-19 situation in the centers in the Czech Republic, Denmark and Kazakhstan, could hence accelerate with the participation of highly specialized French centers to complete this key study. This is also very important in view of the future EFICAS study, insofar as the chosen French centers will thus be able to acquire valuable clinical experience before the launch of this broad study that is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021. We are simultaneously working with centers in the United States to enable the US early feasibility study (EFS) to begin before the end of the year, as planned".

Professor Jean-François Obadia, Head of the Cardiothoracic Surgery and Heart Transplant department at Louis Pradel hospital (CHU LYON) and the study's national Principal Investigator, added: "Our participation in the PIVOTAL study will finally give us access to this innovative technology that meets an urgent clinical need for which we so far had no satisfactory solution. The prosthesis' performances observed in the first patients already implanted abroad and our recent experience during the training of our teams in France are very encouraging. We are delighted to have this opportunity, particularly as our teams will subsequently participate in the EFICAS study, supported by the French Ministry of Health and Solidarity".

About CARMAT: the world's most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world's leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

The first physiological artificial heart: given its size, the use of highly biocompatible materials, its unique self-regulation system and its pulsatile nature, the CARMAT total artificial heart could, assuming the clinical trials are successful, potentially save the lives of thousands of patients each year with no risk of rejection and with a good quality of life.

A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of €33 million.

Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Matra Défense SAS (subsidiary of the Airbus Group), Professor Alain Carpentier, the Centre Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue, Truffle Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, ALIAD (Air Liquide's venture capital investor), CorNovum (an investment holding company held 50-50 by Bpifrance and the French State), the family offices of Pierre Bastid (Lohas), of Dr. Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings S.R.L.), of the Gaspard family (Corely Belgium SPRL and Bratya SPRL) and of M. Pierre-Edouard Stérin (BAD 21 SPRL), Groupe Therabel as well as the thousands of institutional and individual shareholders who have placed their trust in CARMAT.

For more information: www.carmatsa.com

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

DISCLAIMER

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT ("the Company") in any country. This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's objectives. Such forward-looking statements are based solely on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and involve risk and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, whether the Company will be successful in implementing its strategies, whether there will be continued growth in the relevant market and demand for the Company's products, new products or technological developments introduced by competitors, and risks associated with managing growth. The Company's objectives as mentioned in this press release may not be achieved for any of these reasons or due to other risks and uncertainties.

No guarantee can be given as to any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent risks, including those described in the Universal registration document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 13, 2020 under number D.20-0126 as well as changes in economic conditions, the financial markets or the markets in which CARMAT operates. In particular, no guarantee can be given concerning the Company's ability to finalize the development, validation and industrialization of the prosthesis and the equipment required for its use, to manufacture the prostheses, satisfy the requirements of the ANSM, enroll patients, obtain satisfactory clinical results, perform the clinical trials and tests required for CE marking and to obtain the CE mark. CARMAT products are currently exclusively used within the framework of clinical trials.

