Pharnext held an R&D day on 13 October 2020. It presented an updated vision of the state of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) and the company's pathway to the approval of PXT3003, its therapy candidate for CMT type 1A, which is entering Phase III studies in Q121. The presentation provided an updated analysis of the planned endpoints of the study, including the primary endpoint of improvement in Overall Neuropathy Limitations Scale (ONLS). Additionally, the company provided an updated clinical plan for the study, which will follow 350 patients for 15 months.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...