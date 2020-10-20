Eye Makeup Brand WOSADO BEAUTÉ Created by Gianna Zhou, a Former Silicon Valley Engineer, Officially Launched Online for the Asia-Pacific Market

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Recently, the eye makeup brand WOSADO BEAUTÉ created by Gianna Zhou, a former Silicon Valley engineer, was officially launched online for the Asia-Pacific market. The core product, WOSADO soft magnetic eyelashes, is based on a professional soft magnetic material solution. It allows customers to easily attach eyelash extensions to your upper and lower lashes in only a few minutes. The process is much faster and easier compared to gluing eyelashes on yourself or applying extensions at a salon. With this solution customers won't have to worry about your short or un-curved lashes. It will save time and help avoid working with glue as well. Unlike traditional eyelash extensions which are difficult to apply, clean, and can be harmful to your eyes, this product can be easily worn and removed anytime and anywhere, allowing modern women to display their blossoming beauty with a natural appearance in busy urban life and social scenes.

Gianna has gone through an atypical career path beginning as a Silicon Valley engineer, to a venture capitalist, then to a founder of a beauty brand. When she talked about the original motivation for starting the brand, she told a heartwarming story. "It is the love from my close friend Kathleen Ma that made me want to build the brand and product. She is a co-founder and product manager of WOSADO. When I lived and worked in Silicon Valley, I was engaged in venture investment and cutting-edge technology. This required travel all over the United States and to China frequently, also different makeup and status in different situations. It took me so long to do my makeup in the mornings that I had to cut down on the number of hours of sleep I got. Eye makeup is often the most time consuming and painstaking part of my routine and it seemed like no matter how much time I spent, it still didn't look how I wanted."

"After hearing my distress, Kathleen immediately showed me her new design proposal for an eye makeup product. We agreed to work together to find the most innovative products to achieve the effects we wanted. From there, we studied various materials and technologies and also visited Tetsu Nakasuka, a magnetic materials expert in Japan for cooperation on R&D. In addition, we traveled back and forth between China and the United States to seek out product designs and solutions. After two years, we finally completed the product development and testing, and have successfully won a number of international patents for product invention. WOSADO was founded - an eye makeup brand to serve women worldwide."

According to Gianna Zhou, who was inspired to name the brand, the idea of WOSADO comes from Japanese which means flowers blooming in the courtyard. Its Chinese name is Yue Tong. Both names represent the vision of the WOSADO founders that they hope every woman's eyes, the windows to their soul, are as bright as flowers, relaxed and beautiful.

