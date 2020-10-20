Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Der SCHWEDEN-HAMMER! Vieles deutet auf ein gewaltiges Vorkommen! Fliegt jetzt der Deckel bei den Aktien weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.10.2020 | 18:15
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 20

London, 20 October 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 12 November 2020, at Bracher Rawlins LLP, 77 Kingsway, London WC2B 6SR.

The Notice of AGM, together with the annual accounts, will be dispatched to all shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website: https://www.gvmh.co.uk/annual-general-meeting/ .

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plcgvmh.co.uk/
Ajay Rajpal, DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
Jon IsaacsTel: +44 (0) 203 772 0021
or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com

- ENDS -

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.