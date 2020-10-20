Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM

London, 20 October 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Notice of AGM

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 12 November 2020, at Bracher Rawlins LLP, 77 Kingsway, London WC2B 6SR.

The Notice of AGM, together with the annual accounts, will be dispatched to all shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website: https://www.gvmh.co.uk/annual-general-meeting/ .

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc gvmh.co.uk/ Ajay Rajpal, Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145

or info@gvmh.co.uk

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd Jon Isaacs Tel: +44 (0) 203 772 0021

or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com

- ENDS -