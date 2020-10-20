Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, October 20
London, 20 October 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 12 November 2020, at Bracher Rawlins LLP, 77 Kingsway, London WC2B 6SR.
The Notice of AGM, together with the annual accounts, will be dispatched to all shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website: https://www.gvmh.co.uk/annual-general-meeting/ .
For more information:
|Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
|gvmh.co.uk/
|Ajay Rajpal, Director
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
|Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
|Jon Isaacs
|Tel: +44 (0) 203 772 0021
or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com
- ENDS -
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de