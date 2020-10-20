HD Supply Canada, Inc. Selects Yardi Marketplace for MRO Purchasing

A single connected solution enables easier ordering and better spend visibility

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Supply Canada, Inc., a leading supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies for multifamily residential, hospitality, educational and healthcare/retirement living property owners and managers, anticipates its customers will receive items more quickly and improve spend visibility with Yardi Marketplace, an end-to-end online purchasing solution.

Yardi Marketplace will simplify HD Supply's MRO purchasing with online catalogues, real-time product availability and pricing information, and workflows customized to the company's internal policies.

"Yardi Marketplace helps us act as solution providers for our customers, not just transaction executors. Having one platform for orders, payment and analytics will give our customers a previously unattained degree of visibility and help improve their productivity," said Munawar Quraishi, general manager, HD Supply Canada.

"Yardi is pleased to provide a solution that helps HD Supply's customers meet all their MRO requirements quickly and efficiently from one location, without the inefficiency of relying on disparate systems and methods," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada.

Learn more about how Yardi Marketplace simplifies purchasing and provides access to more than 1 million MRO items. The solution is free to Yardi PayScan clients.

About HD Supply Canada Inc.

HD Supply Canada, Inc. is a national supplier of maintenance, repair, and operations products, serving owners and managers of multifamily residential, hospitality, educational and healthcare/retirement living properties. For more information, visit hdsupplysolutions.ca/shop/home.do.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

