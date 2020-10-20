The global commercial and military parachute market size is poised to grow by USD 309.06 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005876/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global commercial and military parachute market is driven by the development of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems. The designs of aircraft ballistic recovery systems that are currently available limit applicability to light aircraft that have a maximum weight of 7,700 lbs. However, technological advances in the development of parachute textile with high tensile strength and low shearing failure are anticipated to boost the performance of these systems. Thus, these systems are expected to be equipped in a number of new aircraft models, which will lead to market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major commercial and military parachute market growth came from the round air segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest commercial and military parachute market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the need to ensure national security and achieve military dominance and the rising popularity of skydiving.

The global commercial and military parachute market is fragmented. Aerodyne Research LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Ballenger International LLC, CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA, FXC Corp., Mills Manufacturing Corp., Rostec State Corp., Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH, Safran SA, and TransDigm Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this commercial and military parachute market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global commercial and military parachute market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Development of Parachutes for Space Applications will be a Key Market Trend

The scope of application of parachute systems is expanding to encompass space with extensive research initiatives being undertaken to develop parachutes that can be deployed in space. For instance, NASA is developing a parachute system for integration into its Orion space shuttle. The system is designed to include several types of parachutes that are deployed for a variety of purposes at different stages of descent. Thus, the development of parachutes for space applications will be a key trend that will boost the growth of the market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial and military parachute market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial and military parachute market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial and military parachute market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial and military parachute market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Round Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ram air Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Square and cruciform Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Drogue Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aerodyne Research LLC

BAE Systems Plc

Ballenger International LLC

CIMSA Ingenieria de Sistemas SA

FXC Corp.

Mills Manufacturing Corp.

Rostec State Corp.

Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH

Safran SA

TransDigm Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005876/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/