All Things Mobile Analytic Inc. (OTC: ATMH) Announce Completion of Acquisition of Nextchampions Holding Limited

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / All Things Mobile Analytic Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) a U.S based publicly listed company offering a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Fintechnology and Telecommunications Services is pleased to announce that the 100% acquisition of Nextchampions Holding Limited has been completed, an Internet of Things-Technology and Mobile Developer Holding Company including Brands and Digital Platform and Web Marketplace.

Nextchampions Holding Limited

We are passionate about transforming the relationship between customers and their final public smart solutions through technology, in an agile and easy to understand manner, that is always focused on their needs. We own Intellectual Properties - Software and Brands.

PayToGo.io - New Payment platform and Wallet Application currently for Brazil, and moving to more Latin America countries. Despite continuing to follow a very antiquated process, the mobile prepaid market in Latin America accounts for over 500 million phones and 10 billion top-ups annually. This is due, in part, to the staggering amount of unbanked people across the collective countries. In Brazil alone, over 55 million consumers do not have a bank account.

PlayToGo.io - Online Betting and Gaming Platform, Legally Licensed partnership with Betstarters a taylor-made sports betting and technology services, intuitive and very easy to navigate and able to find any sports on both Mobile and Desktop platforms. Banking to be a simple process with options available in desired currency and crypto currency as well; operating in different languages, English, Portuguese and Spanish, among others. PlayToGo will offer customer support to address any login issues as well.

BiTopUp.com - A crypto web platform that offers eGift Cards, prepaid mobile refills and other products on a global scale, to final customer and business. Its API allow access to more than 1700 products in 160 countries and use any crypto currencies at the best rate exchange. Our Innovative line of custom consumer applications center around our e-money digital bank account and linked to PayToGo Mastercard. We strive to provide the ultimate consumer engagement platform by linking banking, health, entertainment, gaming, communication, telecom and marketplace. All our apps are developed in house by our IT tech team in Brazil, Europe and USA.

All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.

It is the intent of management that the Company, through various acquisitions and partnerships, will undertake operations that will allow it to offer one ubiquitous global platform to securely connect any communication provider worldwide. The Company's management will pursue, through acquisition and agreements with providers, International Project Financing, development and management of innovative technologies that provide in-demand, practical products that make it easier for businesses and consumers to communicate, manage their finances, and process payments. Management of the Company intends to be driven by principles of continual improvement - constantly investing in research and development to create powerful new solutions to meet the challenging needs of today's marketplace. They intend to bring these same principles to the Company and its projects. The brands that the Company intends to acquire or partner with have been developed in Europe and South America. Targeted acquisitions include disruptive technology for mobile applications for Telecommunications and Fintech services & solutions. These potential target acquisitions are currently developing and/or have developed applications for strategic growth and using their technologies and customer base.

COVID-19 Pandemic: The recent COVID-19 pandemic could have an adverse impact on the Company going forward. COVID-19 has caused significant disruptions to the global financial markets, which severely impacts the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to pursue certain contracts. The Company may be required to substantially reduce operations or cease operations if it is unable to finance our operations. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve as of the date of this report, and is highly uncertain and subject to change. Management is actively monitoring the situation but given the daily evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company is not able to estimate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on its operations or financial condition in the next 12 months.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

