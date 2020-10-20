Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.10.2020
Der SCHWEDEN-HAMMER! Vieles deutet auf ein gewaltiges Vorkommen! Fliegt jetzt der Deckel bei den Aktien weg?
WKN: A2JEXP ISIN: US09857L1089 Ticker-Symbol: PCE1 
20.10.20
19:27 Uhr
1.423,00 Euro
+16,80
+1,19 %
20.10.2020 | 19:28
Smarter, Kinder, Safer: Booking.com Reveals 9 Predictions for the Future of Travel

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With few facets of our lives and world unchanged by the unparalleled impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, travel too will be forever re-shaped by this extraordinary moment in time. Digital travel leader Booking.com has released new research to reveal nine predictions for the future of travel.

Canadian Travellers will look for a heightened level of travel safety. 59% responded that they won't be comfortable travelling until a Coronavirus vaccine or treatment is in place and 65% accept travel to destinations that have health spot checks on arrival. It may be a long time before we experience the world as freely as we did before, but the industry will continue to adapt at pace, satiating our appetite to travel whenever it's safe to do so.

Please click here for the full release with predictions.

CONTACT DETAILS:
Booking.com Canada Press Office:
Hello@goldiepr.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
