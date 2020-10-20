Novalent Biotech, Inc.: Novalent Welcomes Frank Sciortino as Director of Distributor Partnerships

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Novalent Biotech, Inc ('Novalent'), a US biotechnology engineering firm, brings Frank Sciortino to its leadership team. As director of distributor partnerships, Mr. Sciortino brings 30 years of experience to his role responsible for building positive distributor relationships focused on mutual profit and growth.

"Frank is a terrific addition to our team," explains Kevin Parrish, CEO of Novalent. "We are going to learn a lot from him as we continue to expand and grow our business globally. It's exciting that we'll have him on board to help us focus on working with corporate accounts and driving industry-specific growth, particularly in foodservice and healthcare where he has strong experience."

Prior to Novalent, Mr. Sciortino was at Afflink where as senior director he was running a $120 million distribution group and directly responsible for building the business through multiple distribution channels and partnerships. His experience also includes positions of increasing authority at Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Newell brands, where in addition to being part of the leadership team, he led the startup of a $400 million division.

Novalent's Technology has an extensive set of 'industry first' EPA registrations for long-term antimicrobial protection provided on food contact surfaces and is used by leading firms including PepsiCo and Pilgrims.

"Having experience at a growing company as well as an established brand, I look forward to applying the skills I've curated over the years to make this role at Novalent a success," says Mr. Sciortino.

About Novalent

Novalent® is a leading U.S. biotechnology engineering firm which has pioneered the development of proprietary, long-lasting technology that protects against germs. Novalent® technology is based on a patented, non-toxic monomolecular layer that continuously inhibits the growth of bacteria for up to 90 days on surfaces. Used by leading US firms including PepsiCo, Pilgrims and HanesBrands, Novalent is private equity-backed and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, with five offices around the world. Visit www.novalent.com for more information.

