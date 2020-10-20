The global thermal interface materials market size is poised to grow by USD 1.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The global thermal materials market is driven by the increasing demand from the computers segment. Overheating is a critical issue in the electronics industry, and materials that aid in the efficient dissipation of heat are required to address the issue. Thermal interface materials are used for providing efficient thermal management in PCs, laptops, tablets, chipsets, graphic cards, and hard disk drives, owing to their advantages. Thermal interface materials are used to enhance thermal conductivity between the heat sink and the source in the CPU by replacing the air gaps or spaces between the components. In addition, thermal interface materials function as grease and adhesives that impart mechanical stability and durability by establishing a link between the two surfaces. The rising demand for cloud and supercomputing and the advent of sophisticated electronics will drive the demand for PCs, laptops, computers, and tablets, thereby driving the market growth.
Report Highlights:
- The major thermal interface materials market growth came from the computers segment in 2019 and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.
- APAC was the largest thermal interface materials market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the strong presence of industries such as automobile, electronics, healthcare, and utilities.
- The global thermal interface materials market is fragmented. 3M Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fuji Polymer Industries Co. Ltd., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp., Laird Performance Materials, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this thermal interface materials market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global thermal interface materials market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Growing Adoption of Industrial Automation will be a Key Market Trend
Industrial automation is continuously growing, as it supports enterprises in industries such as manufacturing to carry out processes with minimal human intervention. The global industrial automation market is expected to grow by around USD 107 billion from 2019 to 2025. Industrial automation involves the application of different control systems, such as thermal interface materials, which enable operating machines to work on their own tasks that require endurance, speed, and precision. Thermal interface materials enable machines to perform tasks with the help of concise automation equipment using an interface instead of levers and switches. These materials consist of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, usually with touchscreen feature, mounted on the control consoles of industrial automation equipment. Thus, the growing adoption of industrial automation is expected to drive the growth of the market.
Thermal Interface Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist thermal interface materials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the thermal interface materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the thermal interface materials market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermal interface materials market vendors
- Market ecosystem
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
Market Segmentation by Application
- Comparison by Application
- Computers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecom Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medical devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Fuji Polymer Industries Co. Ltd.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indium Corp.
- Laird Performance Materials
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
