Skål International announces the results of the 2020 elections and Awards

MALAGA, Spain, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
ELECTIONS
We are pleased to announce that during the virtual Annual General Meeting held on Saturday 17 October 2020, Skål International delegates voted their new Executive Board for 2021.
Vice President Bill Rheaume (Canadian Rockies, Canada) becomes the President Elect, while Directors Burcin Turkkan (Atlanta, U.S.A.) was elected to the position of Senior Vice President and Fiona Nicholl (Cairns, Australia) as elected to the position of Junior of Vice President.
Juan Ignacio Steta (Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico) and Marja Eela-Kaskinen (Turku, Finland) are the new Directors elected and Rafael Millan Perez (Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico) is the new Auditor.
Zlatan Fröhlich (Zagreb, Croatia) and William Moyer (Washington D.C., U.S.A.) were bestowed the Membre d'Honneur distinction.
INTERNATIONAL SKÅL COUNCIL
The International Skål Council welcomes their new Skål Council Board:
President: Denise Scrafton (Australia)
Vice Presidents: Julie Dabaly-Scott (Kenya) and Jean-François Coté (Canada)
FLORIMOND VOLCKAERT FUND
Past-President Hulya Aslantas (Istanbul, Turkey) has been appointed as the new Trustee and joins Past-President Tony Clegg-Butt (Nairobi, Kenya), who becomes the Coordinating Trustee, and Mok Singh (Los Angeles, U.S.A.) in this endeavour.
PRESIDENT'S AWARDS
Order of Skål Merit
Denis Smith, Skål International Winnipeg, Canada
Corporate Order of Skål Merit
Best Western International
Nepal Tourism Board (first Skål Destination of the Year)
Skålleague of the Year
Jean François Coté, Skål International Quebec, Canada
Skål Ambassador of the Year
Roger Dow, Skål International Washington D.C., USA
Skål Future Leader of the Year
Beverly Nanchen, Skål International Perth, Australia
Skål Special Awards for 2020 - ("For going that Extra Mile in this Unprecedented year")
Andrew Wood - Skål International Bangkok, Thailand
Steve Richer - Skål International Washington D.C., USA
Juergen Thomas Steinmetz - Skål International Dusseldorf, Germany
Leighton Cameron - Skål International Christchurch, New Zealand
Mario Sequeira - Skål International Goa, India
Emre Gezgin - Skål International Izmir, Turkey
Vernon Kirsten - Skål International Capetown, South Africa
Antonio Percario - Skål International Roma, Italy
Windy Yan - Skål International Taipei
Valmiki Hari Kishan - Skål International Hyderabad, India
John Bright - Skål International Southampton, UK
Skål International Europe Area Committee
Daniela Otero - CEO, Skål International
Yolanda Sanchez - General Secretariat, Skål International
Esther Romero Galvez - General Secretariat, Skål International
Sandra Vera - General Secretariat, Skål International
Ana Maria Vera - General Secretariat, Skål International
Mercedes Canedo - General Secretariat, Skål International
SKÅL CLUB OF THE YEAR
Following the online vote carried out by the Clubs worldwide and a jury in representation of the Executive Board, the three top clubs are:
Winner of the Skål Club of the Year Award 2019/2020 | Skål International Goa, India
View video https://youtu.be/rjDXhfi3fhQ
Second position | Skål International Izmir, Turkey
View video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTfkNZaW6Sk
Third position | Skål International Perth, Australia
View video https://youtu.be/SY9SywhLlBw
The winner is entitled to a double free Congress Registration to the Quebec Skål World Congress in 2021.
MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT CAMPAIGN
For the first time ever, we have not only considered the percentage increase to determine the winners but also a net increase in membership. Therefore, two awards were presented in each category, based on the membership figures recorded at the General Secretariat on 1 October 2019 and 30 September 2020.
The Clubs having won the Silver awards are entitled to a Euros 250 reduction for the Quebec 2021 Skål World Congress.
Percentage Increase awards:
Platinum Award | Skål International Lanzarote, Spain
Gold Award | Skål International Accra, Ghana
Silver Award | Skål International Guadalajara, Mexico
Net Increase awards:
Platinum Award | Skål International Côte d'Azur, France
Gold Award | Skål International Goa, India
Silver Award | Skål International Lanzarote, Spain
SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARDS
The winners of the 2020 Sustainable Tourism Awards were also announced at the AGA and full information can be found at https://conta.cc/3k9i60v
FUTURE WORLD CONGRESSES
Quebec, Canada was reconfirmed as the 2021 Congress site and Kvarner, Croatia, selected to host the 2022 World Congress.
