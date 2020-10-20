The global Electronic Manufacturing market size is expected to grow over USD 130 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Outsourcing of electronic manufacturing activities can help attain cost-savings of up to 15%. This is motivating OEMS to outsource manufacturing activities to gain cost-savings and to build superior-quality products.

Top Spending Regions in the Electronic Manufacturing Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, The United States and APAC will be the leading regions in the Electronic Manufacturing market.

The United States

APAC

Insights that drive the Supply chain market of Electronic Manufacturing Market:

The electronic manufacturing services industry is highly competitive

Global electronic manufacturing services suppliers are engaging in acquisitions

Some of the top Electronic Manufacturing suppliers listed in this report:

This Electronic Manufacturing procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Foxconn Electronics

FLEX

Jabil

PEGATRON

Sanmina

Kimball Electronics

