Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Awarded 15th Annual Internet Telephony Excellence Award

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that it has been awarded the 15th Annual Internet Telephony Excellence Award.

Crexendo provides its award-winning solutions which allow users to work from anywhere. The solutions include a comprehensive hosted phone system with enterprise-grade features, an easy-to-use portal, mobile applications, collaboration licenses that include screen sharing and videoconferencing, softphone applications, as well as file and document storage.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "The need for world class enterprise systems which allow users to work from anywhere has never been greater. The Crexendo solutions were built from the ground up with the intent of allowing users to work from the office, their home, or any remote location and to do so seamlessly. The solutions were built prior to COVID 19 to allow our customers the convenience of remote work and this was before "work from anywhere" was the new normal. In the current environment the Ride the Cloud ® solutions went from a value add to a necessity. We are very proud of what we have accomplished and how we make certain that wherever our customers are working from their full telephony system follows them. In an uncertain world, our clients need certainty in their phone system and Crexendo provides that certainty. Our entire team is very proud to be recognized with the very prestigious 15th Annual Internet Telephony Excellence Award."

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We are proud of all of our solutions including our Quick Connect SMS/Chat/Soft Phone Application which was recognized with this highly coveted award. The award confirms that we are providing our customers with solutions they need to operate their business and to do so from any location at any time. The Crexendo solutions are perfect in the current environment where you may have to pivot from the office to a remote location with little or no notice. It really is as simple as unplugging your phone and moving it. We know that if you try the Crexendo Ride the Cloud® solutions you will be highly impressed, and usually save a considerable amount of money on your monthly telecom spend."

Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. Said "The products and solutions recognized are proven to be exceptional and provide their customers a true advantage. We know that end users rely on these winners when choosing solutions. They cannot go wrong selecting these award-winning options."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

