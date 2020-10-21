The global Loyalty Programs market size is expected to grow over USD 200 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Buyers from different end-user industries are leveraging this opportunity to retain their customers through text messages and personalized e-mails. Also, many buyers from different industries are increasingly collaborating with each other to provide loyalty programs to their customers.
Top Spending Regions in the Loyalty Programs Market:
According to the spend share and forecasts, APAC and Europe will be the leading regions in the Loyalty Programs market.
- Europe
- APAC
Insights that drive the Supply chain market of Loyalty Programs Market:
- Europe has high supply influence and supply market maturity
- Buyers are advised to engage the value-based pricing model while finalizing a contract
Some of the top Loyalty Programs suppliers listed in this report:
This Loyalty Programs procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Aimia Inc.
- Alliance Data Systems Corp.
- Edenred
- Loyalty Group Inc.
- Kobie
- Maritz Holdings Inc.
