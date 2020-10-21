Set to grow by USD 13.67 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the call center outsourcing market to register a CAGR of over 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of RPA in call centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Call Center Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- IT And Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the call center outsourcing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Call Center Outsourcing Market size
- Call Center Outsourcing Market trends
- Call Center Outsourcing Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the rise of emerging countries as call center destinations likely to emerge as the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as security threat may impede the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the call center outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the call center outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- IT and telecom Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atento SA
- Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA
- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
- Sitel Group
- StarTek Inc.
- Sykes Enterprises Inc.
- SYNNEX Corp.
- Teleperformance SE
- Transcom Holding AB
- TTEC Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
