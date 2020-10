The latest project is another African opportunity for the India-based EPC player after successfully commissioning Nigeria's first solar-plus-storage hybrid power plant, which is also Africa's largest battery energy storage system.From pv magazine India. Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd (SWPL), India-based infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction services company, has announced that its Hybrid & Energy Storage division (HES), in consortium partnership with French EPC company Vergnet and SNS Niger, has signed an EPC contract to construct a solar-diesel-storage power plant in Agadez ...

