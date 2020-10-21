BAYREUTH, October 21 (WNM/ Cell Reports Physical Science/Christian Wissler) - Chemists at the University of Bayreuth have developed a material that could well make an important contribution to climate protection and sustainable industrial production. With this material, the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) can be specifically separated from industrial waste gases, natural gas, or biogas, and thereby made available for recycling. The separation process is both energy efficient and cost-effective. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...