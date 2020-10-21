The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 21.10.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 21.10.2020Aktien1 SE0012904803 KebNi AB2 ES0105463006 Making Science Group S.A.3 KYG7011M1069 Perennial Energy Holdings Ltd.4 GB00BD9G2S12 Gates Industrial Corporation PLC5 US48581R2058 Kaspi.kz JSC6 MT0001770107 Cryptology Asset Group Plc 7 GB0004905260 Impax Asset Management Group PLC8 GB00B128J450 IP Group PLC9 US8523873078 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.10 DE000A2QDNX9 Compleo Charging Solutions AG11 US00258R1095 Aarons Holdings Co. Inc.12 CA67059X2059 NuRAN Wireless Inc.Anleihen1 US06051GJH39 Bank of America Corp.2 USU9221ABS60 Verizon Communications Inc.3 USU9221ABR87 Verizon Communications Inc.4 US6174468R33 Morgan Stanley5 DE000A289LD0 Berlin, Land6 DE000DD5ATS2 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank7 FR00140009W6 La Banque Postale8 DE000NLB3C72 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-9 US06051GJJ94 Bank of America Corp.10 US06051GJK67 Bank of America Corp.11 US06051GJL41 Bank of America Corp.12 XS2247718435 Blackstone Property Partners Europe Holdings S.A.R.L.13 XS2209052419 Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A.14 XS2243350753 Commercial Bank of Dubai P.S.C.15 FR00140009U0 Compagnie de Financement Foncier16 XS2244837162 Tereos Finance Groupe I17 XS2247936342 Banco Santander S.A.18 US500630DD74 The Korea Development Bank Korea19 US500630DE57 The Korea Development Bank Korea20 US06051GJM24 Bank of America Corp.21 DE000DK0X4M7 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale22 DE000DK0X4N5 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale23 DE000HLB2XN6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale