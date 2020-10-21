CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.10.2020;Das Instrument VIR ES0183746314 VIDRALA SA INH. EO 1,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.10.2020

The instrument VIR ES0183746314 VIDRALA SA INH. EO 1,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 22.10.2020

VIDRALA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de