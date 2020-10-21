On October 20, 2020 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" mandatory takeover bid by SIA "NAMEJS 1" in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 2. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" (Target company): SIA "Namejs 1" (reg. No. 40003495045, legal address: Riga, Terezes iela 1A, LV -1012) is a shareholder of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica", which on 06.10.2020. at the shareholders' meeting of the AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" decided to delist the shares from the regulated market and which is authorized to make a mandatory share repurchase offer on behalf of other shareholders. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 0.27 EUR 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 50 (fifty) calendar days, from the day when information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" is published. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.