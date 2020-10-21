Softbank has energized a 102.3 MW solar park backed by 27 MWh of lithium ion storage capacity. The project was built on 132 hectares of land near the town of Yakumo, in the northern island of Hokkaido.SB Energy, a subsidiary of Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company SoftBank, has switched on a 102.3 MW solar park built on 132 hectares of land near the town of Yakumo, on the island of Hokkaido, which is Japan's largest and northernmost prefecture. The plant is linked to 27 MWh of lithium ion storage capacity and is the country's largest operational solar-plus-storage power plant. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...