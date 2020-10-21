Dataproces Group A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 13 November 2020. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Dataproces Group A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 6 November 2020 at 14:00 CET at the latest. Name: Dataproces Group --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061408580 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DATA --------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum: 29,609,000 shares Maximum: 30,409,000 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 34893772 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 205899 --------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- Code Super Sector ------------------ 1010 Technology ------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794803