The 13 MW array was deployed in the Selangor state on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia. The plant is selling power to local utility TNB under a 21-year PPA. The project's levelized cost of energy is MYR 0.1608 ($0.038).Malaysian solar project developer Solarvest Holdings Berhad has completed construction on a 13 MW floating solar power plant in Dengkil, Sepang District, in the Selangor state on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia. "The array covers an area of 53 acres on a pit lake and is owned by WD Solar Sdn Bhd, which is part of Malaysian mining company WD Group," a company spokesperson ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...