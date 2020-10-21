Makara Mining Corp: Makara Acquires 128 New Claims in the Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional 128 quartz claims (the "Win Claims") and has registered them with the Yukon government. The Win Claims are contiguous with the southern boundary of the existing Rude Creek claim block. This new staking extends Makara's coverage of the prospective geology at the Rude Creek property to the south by five kilometers. Between the Win Claims, the Rude Creek project (option acquired in spring 2020) and the contiguous Idaho Creek project (option acquired in summer 2020), Makara now controls approximately 8,500 hectares of prospective geology immediately southeast of the Casino Porphyry Copper Gold deposit lands, Dawson Range, Yukon.

Makara also announces that the assaying of an extensive number of rock samples from the recently completed reverse circulation (RC) drill program at Rude Creek is taking longer than expected. The Company now expects to start seeing the initial results in the latter half of November, with complete results expected in the first half of December. The Company will provide a comprehensive update once it has received and reviewed the results.

Cautionary Statement

The potential quantity and grade of mineralization described herein is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Grant Hendrickson, P.Geo. and 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC:MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon, the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario and the Davis and Paradise Valley claims located in Nevada. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Grant Hendrickson

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-372-3707

Email: grant@makaramining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements respecting the Company's staking activities, the Company's drilling program at Rude Creek and the timing of the results from such drilling program are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

