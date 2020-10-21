iCIMS Announces Partnership with Advanced

Leading talent cloud company and UK business software leader join forces to enable global organisations to build a skilled and diverse workforce

HOLMDEL, New Jersey, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company that empowers employers to attract, engage, hire, and advance the world's best talent, announced a new partnership with Advanced, one of the UK's largest Human Capital Management (HCM) providers. By joining the industry's best talent cloud for talent acquisition with the most-trusted HR software for post-hire talent management, UK-based employers are best-positioned to build a winning workforce.

Impacting a large global workforce, both iCIMS and Advanced have more than 20 years of experience in the industry. iCIMS represents more than 4,000 companies worldwide, including Lloyds Bank, Mimecast, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Canon, and Wipro, and powers a collective workforce of 30 million people.

The benefits of the partnership include:

Winning together, as more than 1,600 customers of Advanced Cloud HR now have access to a best-in-class talent cloud.

Enhanced internal mobility programmes to advance employees' careers and meet evolving talent requirements from the demanding market.

Improved user experience with seamlessly integrated workflows across systems, enabling employers to hire faster and with less friction.

Automated processes and cutting-edge AI, fueling stronger recruiter productivity.

"In today's climate, HR teams need strong technology that supports remote and agile working and reduces mundane tasks," said Sally Scott, chief marketing officer, Advanced. "Our partnership provides customers with a streamlined experience and access to market-leading HR and TA solutions to remain competitive, adapt, scale, and continue to thrive."

"Adding Advanced to our robust partner roster of leading HCM providers allows us to provide the best solutions to more employers in UK markets," said Michael Wilczak, chief strategy officer, iCIMS. "The way companies hire, build, and manage teams, and the way that employees work, is continuing to evolve. iCIMS and Advanced are committed to providing the technology customers need to support the full talent continuum - from attracting, engaging, hiring, and advancing talent. Together, we can help organisations change their workforce and the world."

iCIMS and Advanced have also confirmed their first collaborative customer win this month with Aspirations Care, a healthcare organisation that supports adults with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

For more information, please visit www.icims.co.uk.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organisations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

