The French organic PV specialist has achieved the record efficiency for cells exposed to low light (1000 lux). Armor sees potential in energy-intensive applications.From pv magazine France. France-based organic PV module maker Armor solar power films claims to have achieved a 26% efficiency in low light environment for its flexible and semi-transparent ASCA organic photovoltaic film. "The result was obtained internally with our R&D and measurement resources in partnership with our Taiwanese partner Raynergy Tek, specialist in organic semiconductor materials for the OPV, which supplied us with ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de