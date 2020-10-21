Ascend Agency: Learn Brand Marketing and Development from Arash Derakhshan

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / You need a strong brand to thrive in the competitive world we live in today. Gone are the days where you only had to win in your local market. In the 21st century, even microbrands have to dominate their local markets and have a global reach in order to succeed.

Arash Derakhshan is the Marketing and Business Development Leader at the boutique PR firm Ascend Agency. This PR agency specializes in helping get your brand discovered. Their strategy is simple, but not easy. Arash and the team at Ascend Agency get your brand published in prominent online media sites to include USA Today, the LA Times, Bloomberg, Inc Magazine, Disrupt, Vogue, Entrepreneur Magazine, Yahoo! Finance, Digital Journal, and more.

Why put all of this effort into getting the attention of these national media sites? Because it dramatically enhances the image of your brand when you get articles published that feature your brand. It significantly raises your brand popularity and presence.

Here are the top 3 benefits that brands enjoy when Arash and his team get them published in top media outlets.

Increase Your Brand Authority: Having your name out there in multiple well-known publications helps create a doubtless authority for your brand. It also gives meaning and familiarity to your name. Boost Your Search Engine Rankings: When you appear in trusted online publications with links to your brand, Google and other search engines recognize this accomplishment and give your website more authority. When you have more domain authority, it is much easier for your brand to show up in the top search results versus other similar brands. Increase Your Chances of Becoming Verified: Increase your reputation by getting published from major news outlets, which also increases your chances of becoming verified on multiple social media platforms.

Arash and his team know that every brand is unique and has different goals. The Ascend Agency pride themselves on providing transparency and top-notch communication to each client to ensure they get the results they are looking for.

Arash and his team use a three-step process to get the best results for every client. First, he consults with you to learn more about your brand and to make sure he can deliver the results you need. Next, the team at Ascend Agency create a high-quality article that highlights what makes your brand special that is suited for top tier publications to feature. Finally, your article gets featured in a publication gaining your brand a big boost in extra traffic along with credibility and recognition.

Of course, this entire process doesn't happen overnight. It takes time to identify the important goals for your brand, find the right angle for the best chance of getting published by a top tier publication, and then writing the actual content. After all of this is done it usually takes a couple of weeks for your brand to be featured. However, this process can be faster or slower depending on the site and the time of year.

To learn more about how Arash can help you with brand marketing and development reach out to him on LinkedIn.

