JobDiva Integrates with LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva is proud to announce that JobDiva has integrated with LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect (LinkedIn RSC).



As the award-winning leader in global recruitment technology, JobDiva now provides clients the ability to integrate directly with LinkedIn Recruiter, using LinkedIn RSC. This integration will better equip recruiters and account managers to succeed in a changing market, prevent data duplication, collaborate with ease, and more.

Understanding the LinkedIn Recruiter Integration

LinkedIn RSC gives JobDiva clients the ability to save time and streamline the recruitment workflow by integrating consistent, real-time data.

Analysis has found that the LinkedIn RSC integration saves recruiters on average three hours per week.

"LinkedIn's ATS integrations are driven by our partner ecosystem and we are excited to launch this integration with JobDiva," says Lee Womer, Senior Director, Business Development at LinkedIn. "We will continue to work closely with JobDiva to provide solutions that deliver even more value for both customers and members."

Client Feedback on the LinkedIn Recruiter Integration

Soon after implementation, JobDiva's clients have found this integration to be phenomenally helpful.

"Game changer," says Matthew Walden, Head of Growth and Marketing at Infinity Consulting Solutions. "The LinkedIn Recruiter integration gives us unprecedented visibility for candidate and recruiter activity, regardless of which system you are in. The two platforms are now seamlessly integrated, providing even more transparency, efficiency, and productivity for our recruiting staff. We spend 50% less time cross-referencing information since the implementation. Our ROI for both platforms has significantly moved up."

Sanjeev Tirath, CEO and Co-Founder of Pyramid Consulting, Inc., says, "The new integration with LinkedIn allows our recruiting teams to be more efficient by reducing data entry, which saves time and money. Candidate information is easily imported, and we can document all contact data, InMail records, and interactions with a given candidate across systems. By capturing everything in one place we have a more holistic view of the candidate."

"Super easy to see notes in JobDiva from LinkedIn; the notes section has been very helpful," says Krista Joy, Lead Resource Development Manager at Genuent. "Really nice to see candidates' JobDiva info in LinkedIn."

About JobDiva: JobDiva (https://www.jobdiva.co.uk/?utm_source=Press%20Release&utm_medium=Globenewswire&utm_campaign=LinkedIn%20Integration), the leading global ATS, is delivered to clients via the cloud. With an ever-expanding customer base of over 30,000 users, JobDiva stands as recruitment's ERP of choice. As evidenced by the user community's online reviews, users agree that JobDiva is the market's most powerful recruitment platform.

