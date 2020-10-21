Micro Kickboard Announces Exclusive Scooter Design with Anthropologie

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Micro Kickboard announced today a new Micro scooter designed by Anthropologie. The exclusive design will be available online at anthropologie.com, for a limited time beginning Oct. 19. The Micro Kickboard x Anthropologie Safari Mini Deluxe scooter suits ages 2-5 and features Micro Kickboard's signature Swiss engineering with Anthropologie's design: a mint and orange color combination with their safari print on the scooter's deck.

"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Anthropologie to combine our expertise in top-of-the-line scooters with Anthropologie's eclectic and exquisite taste. We're passionate about giving our customers new and exciting ways to shop our brand, and providing new designs to help our scooters fit seamlessly into their personal style. As always, our products continue upholding the highest standards of quality that we're known for. Our thrill for this partnership with Anthropologie is only matched by our thrill for the sleek new design we've collaborated on," said Micro Kickboard's director of marketing and business development, Jamie Rau.

Anthropologie has long been a destination for women's clothing and home essentials, and has recently expanded their offerings with their kid's shop. Their unique selections offer a mix of classic and iconic pieces that stand out for their high quality and style.

Micro Kickboard is the U.S. distributor for Swiss company, Micro Mobility, who has pioneered the scooter revolution since the 90s. With a range of scooters for toddlers to adults, their designs have won them global awards, thousands of 5-star reviews, and glowing recommendations from the press. Their products can be found in local and national retailers, and on their website microkickboard.com

Contact: Jamie Rau

Email: marketing@microkickboard.com

Phone: 888-236-5657

