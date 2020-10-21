Enzymatica enters agreement with Sanofi for covering France and Italy on common cold spray Coldzyme

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica and Sanofi Consumer Health Care, part of the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi, have entered an agreement for marketing, distribution and sales of Enzymatica's cold spray ColdZyme in France and Italy. The two countries represent some of the largest OTC markets in Europe with a total population of nearly 130 million. Sanofi expects to launch ColdZyme under their established trademarks in these markets during the cough & cold seasons 2020/2021.

Sanofi is ranked number one in volume and number two in value on the European consumer health care market after GSK/Pfizer with a European market share of about 5,8%. Globally, Sanofi is part of the top 4 global players in the OTC market, market is estimated to euro 126 billion.

"We are very excited to enter into an agreement of this magnitude with Sanofi, one of the leading and largest pharmaceutical group in the world within consumer health care. It gives ColdZyme an opportunity for further market penetration in Europe," says Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer at Enzymatica.

"We are very pleased to have entered into a collaboration with Enzymatica. Its medical device ColdZyme mouth spray against common cold, has recently received the highest classification, class III, according to the Medical Device Directive within the EU. The enzyme barrier technology of the product hinders virus to spread and multiply and is supported by strong documentation. "We see, with Coldzyme, a real opportunity to better respond to the consumer needs for effective solutions against common cold virus and related immune defense, says Isabelle Van Rycke, Head of Sanofi Consumer Health Care Europe."

Sanofi has strong market positions in the French and Italian cough & cold market. In France, the cough & cold market has an estimated value of euro 0.8 billion. Sanofi has the leading market position within this segment with a market share of about 15%. In Italy the cough & cold market has an estimated value of about euro 1.1 billion, where Sanofi is the 4th largest player.

The cough & cold market in these two markets amounts toeuro 1,9 billion which can be compared to the Swedish cough & cold market at pharmacies of about euro 85 million. ColdZyme currently has a market share of about 7% in Sweden after being on the market for seven years,

Source for market data above for Global market: Nicolas Hall FY 2019 / for France, and Italy: / IQVIA MAT 7/2019.

Source for market data above for Sweden: IQVIA w.37

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi, Empowering Life

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily

conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in 15 countries on 3 continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

