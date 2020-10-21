YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Signs With Comic Convention Latin America to Form a Joint Venture and Bring a Global Esports League to 19 Countries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FRA:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with the Comic Convention Latin America group, to create a new company ("Joint Venture") that will own the IP and operate the newly created Spartans League. YDX will own a 20% (twenty percent) equity ownership of the Spartans League and will receive revenues for services rendered for the creation and execution of the League. This includes, and is not limited to, developing of online platforms, creating the tournament, streaming content and managing social media assets.

With the confirmed participation of 19 (nineteen) countries, so far, the Spartans League will be one of the largest and primary open registration tournaments in the world.

"We are thrilled to have a significant equity stake alongside Comic Convention Latin America in this new global esports league. Spartans League represents a significant opportunity in revenues for all the services provided by YDX and its esports division via its subsidiary companies; Purple Mage and Render. The Spartans League ought to be a large revenue driver for us in 2021, in addition to our main business unit, YDreams Global, which grossed revenues over 2 (two) million dollars CAD in 2019. Maintaining an equity position in the league is important for our growth strategy in order to ensure we deliver a premium gaming experience, one that is monetizable and that top endemic and non-endemic brands are ready to invest in," stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

The games and sponsors for the League will be disclosed in a future update to this release. The current objective is to launch the Spartans League with 3 to 5 game titles and the first Spartans World Cup is confirmed to happen in Panama, in November of 2021.

"We are building the largest Comic Convention tour in the world, bringing several attractions that will reshape this kind of event. The partnership with YDX Innovation is a great asset for our live events, with their expertise in interactive exhibitions and as a partner for the creation of the Spartans League for gaming," stated Fernando Salame, creator and President of the Comic Convention Latin America.

Spartans League will allow an open registration to amateur and semi-professional players, with the goal to add a unique offering to this segment and avoid conflict with the current professional esports calendar of each game title. The Spartans League will focus on finding a new generation of talented gamers with the passion for competing and the desire to represent their country at the Spartans World Cup. This will give YDX and Comic Convention Latin America an exceptional opportunity to draft and invest in the winning teams, helping them to start their career in professional gaming and content creation.

YDX will be responsible for the full production of the esports tournament series. This will include all aspects of tournament organization, curating and creating web and social media content, engaging new brand sponsors and producing a world-class live broadcast. The Company will be working with a global team of esports executives, influencers, streamers and pro-players.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third-party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

BEAT Gaming - www.beat.gl - is an industry leading esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which has reached over 40 million viewers globally.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

