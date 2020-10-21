The government of the archipelago is seeking proposals to build solar-powered ice-making plants on four islands. A pilot, 40 kW project powering an industrial ice machine was successfully implemented in 2016.The Republic of Maldives' Ministry of Finance has launched a tender for the construction of four grid-tied, solar-powered ice-making plants to be built on four different islands. The tender, which also includes the construction of 12 PV-diesel hybrid power plants for the island of Thaa Atoll, is part of the Preparing Outer Islands for Sustainable Energy Development project (POISED) backed ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
