On request of Nordic Paper Holding AB, company registration number 556914-1913, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from October 22, 2020. The decision is conditional upon that Nordic Paper Holding AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The company has 66,908,800 shares as per today's date. Short Name: NPAPER -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 66,908,800 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0014808838 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 205432 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 55 Basic Materials ---------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5510 Basic Resources ---------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 22 up and including October 23, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 23 and 120 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.