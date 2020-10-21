PDI expands relationship with EG Group to more broadly serve the global convenience retailer's multi-site network

PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, wholesale petroleum and logistics industries, announced it is extending its business relationship with the UK-based gasoline and convenience retailer, EG Group.

EG Group is expanding its use of PDI's ERP, Fuel Pricing, and Logistics solutions to thousands of sites across Europe, North America and Australia as part of the agreement. Additionally, they are currently exploring using PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions, a proven, industry-specific marketing solution that helps retailers drive topline revenue by combining back office, promotional and loyalty data to attract and retain customers. The announcement follows several acquisitions EG Group made in the U.S. and other markets. Most recently, the retailer acquired the U.S.-based c-store chain Cumberland Farms as part of its ongoing global expansion strategy.

"EG Group has been extending its global reach over the last few years, and we are always keen to improve the retail experience. We needed a software partner that could support both the international expansion and complexity of our current operations," expressed Mohsin Issa, Founder and co-CEO at EG Group. "PDI's industry expertise and reputation for customer service, combined with its scalable, end-to-end solutions provide a suitable technology platform for us to consider and build on."

Expanding solutions portfolio and global reach to support customers

PDI has also been on a rapid growth trajectory, expanding and strengthening its solution portfolio and global footprint over the last two years. The software company has acquired several U.S.- and internationally-based businesses, making significant investments to grow its retail and wholesale ERP, logistics management, fuel pricing, loyalty, insights and, most recently, payments capabilities to better serve its customers.

"Our mission is to help our customers thrive by building great solutions that make it easy for them to run every part of their organization, regardless of size or geographic location," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. "A big part of our strategy is being able to holistically serve the diverse needs of growing, global businesses like EG Group, and we look forward to helping them succeed for years to come."

PDI will continue integrating and expanding its solutions portfolio to help customers realize their growth goals and easily adapt to market changes.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louise Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer. The EG Group currently employs over 55,000 colleagues working in circa 6,250 sites across ten international markets in Europe, USA and Australia. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer which exceeds expectations and creates a true 'one-stop' retail destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. The business is regularly recognised for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Co-Founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK. Visit www.eurogarages.com for further information.

