21.10.2020 | 13:04
Residential Mortgage Securities 29 plc - Notice to Noteholders

PR Newswire

London, October 21

21 October 2020

Residential Mortgage Securities 29 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 549300DI3I6HGLDKG274

Notice to Noteholders

Notice to Noteholders of the Company is available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317240/KMC___LIBOR_Transition___RNS___RMS_29_28977622_5___FINAL.pdf

For further information please contact:

Residential Mortgage Securities 29 Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

