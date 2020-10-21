With this, Educate Girls' features among the top 35 tech-based social entrepreneurs that address global challenges through their innovative social change solutions

Educate Girls, a non-profit working in remote, rural regions of India, has announced that its solution to 'Empower 1.5 million girls to go to school' has been selected as one of the 2020 new Solver class at MIT Solve Challenge Finals.

MIT Solve, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute for Technology, is a marketplace for social impact innovations. The incoming 2020 Solver Class was selected by Solve's expert judges from a pool of over 2,600 applicants from 135 countries. Making it to the top 7 in the Learning for Girls and Women category, Educate Girls is now among 2020's new Solver Class of 35 tech-based social entrepreneurs that address global challenges through their innovative social change solutions.

Educate Girls' solution directly addresses this year's challenge of how marginalized girls and young women can access quality learning opportunities to succeed.Elaborating on this, Safeena Husain, Founder of Educate Girls, says, "Our program model is focused on behavioral, social and economic transformation to ensure all girls get access to quality education. We leverage advanced analytics and community outreach to ensure higher enrolment, retention and improved learning outcomes for out-of-school-girls."

ABOUT EDUCATE GIRLS: Educate Girls is a not-for-profit organization that helps to identify, enrol and retain out-of-school girls and to improve foundational skills in literacy and numeracy for all children. It focuses on mobilizing communities for girls' education in India's rural and educationally backward areas. Working in partnership with the Government, Educate Girls operates successfully in over 18,000 villages by engaging a huge base of community volunteers called Team Balika.

About MIT SOLVE: Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a mission to solve world challenges. Solve is a marketplace for social impact innovation. Through open innovation Challenges, Solve finds incredible tech-based social entrepreneurs all around the world. Solve then brings together MIT's innovation ecosystem and a community of Members to fund and support these entrepreneurs to help them drive lasting, transformational impact. Join Solve on this journey at solve.mit.edu.

