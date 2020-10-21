Residential Mortgage Securities 30 plc - Notice to Noteholders
21 October 2020
Residential Mortgage Securities 30 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 5493007V5VVBN11MSQ38
Notice to Noteholders
Notice to Noteholders of the Company is available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317246/KMC___LIBOR_Transition___RNS___RMS_30_28977628_4___FINAL.pdf
For further information please contact:
Residential Mortgage Securities 30 Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
