Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced it has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status. In doing so, Options joins the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. Microsoft Gold competency is a recognized mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.

The company has dedicated significant time and resources to achieve this accolade, with employees attaining over 100 Microsoft certifications, to ensure an industry-leading experience for prominent Asset Managers and Financial Software firms.

Options facilitates new fund and firm launches with fully managed Microsoft 365 services available alongside the firm's application management solution, and best-in-class resiliency and security compliance to SOC1, SOC2, SOC3, ISO27001 and AICPA standard.

This achievement marks the latest in Options' expansion to offer a fully cloud-agnostic platform. The addition of Gold Partner status is part of an ongoing, global initiative to bring increased solution flexibility, allowing for fully Public Cloud solution deployment. Alongside the existing CloudConnect solution, Options can provide solution architecture, deployment, and management services utilizing Microsoft's global platform Public Cloud.

Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, "Options has been a leading Microsoft application partner and provider of Microsoft Cloud-based solutions to the financial front office for over a decade. Achieving Gold Partner Status will propel our business to the next level by providing our clients with optimal deployment flexibility while adhering to our value-added managed service offerings such as compliance and globally recognized security standards."

Options' Cloud solutions and applications provide clients with value through the highest levels of performance, economic efficiency, security, and high touch support. The Options solution reduces the TCO associated with technology procurement, connectivity, and resource management. With enterprise-grade managed service regions worldwide, and connectivity to several hundred native market data feeds, it enables firms to deploy applications in the Public Cloud. The platform allows clients to focus on business innovation and provides cost certainty through an all-inclusive subscription model.

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

