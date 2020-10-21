Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals streck dich, East Africa Metals reck dich! Echte 1.000% Chance!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
21.10.20
14:05 Uhr
2,550 Euro
-0,075
-2,86 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5452,57514:06
2,5502,57514:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2020 | 13:29
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vow ASA: Vow Q3 trading update - Invitation to online presentation with Q&A session at 27 October 2020

Vow ASA will release a trading update for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at around 08:00 central European timeand on the company's web site www.vowasa.com.

At 10:00 CET on the same say, the company's CEO Henrik Badin will host an online video presentation with a following Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English. A replay of the online presentation with Q&A session will be made available on www.vowasa.comshortly after.

To register and join the online session, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and fill in the required information: https://www.vhgo.no/vow/q3-2020/

You can also sign up via following the link in the news section at www.vowasa.com.

Once you have registered you will receive an email with further details about how to join the online session on Tuesday 27 October at 10:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

VOW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.