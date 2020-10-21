Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Lohilo Foods AB (publ), company registration number 556740-7050,fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Lohilo Foods AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, preliminary first day of trading is October 26, 2020. The company has 13,299,076 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: LOHILO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 14,662,712 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014262549 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 206100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556740-7050 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------ 45 Consumer Staples ------------------------------ 4510 Food, Beverage & Tobacco ------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.