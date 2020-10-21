Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Adds New Analyst to Growing Team

New Hire to Play an Integral Role in Ongoing Growth

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Boxwood Partners a middle-market investment banking firm based in Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the hiring of John Atkinson as the company's newest analyst.

"We are very excited to have John Atkinson join the Boxwood team after working at the Altria Group in Richmond, Virginia," says J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "John brings great experience to the table as he transitions into investment banking."

John was most recently a Financial Analyst at the Altria Group in Richmond. He earned his B.S.B.A in Accounting from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond in 2016.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Boxwood Partners. Boxwood continues to lead the way in the lower middle-market," says John. "The strong deal flow over the last several years speaks volumes to the work-ethic of the firm and its momentum. I'm looking forward to this new opportunity"

Boxwood Partners' latest hire will play an integral role as the firm continues to grow its presence as a leading middle-market investment bank.

"John is a fantastic addition to the group and will make an immediate impact as Boxwood continues to grow," added Brian Alas, Managing Director. "His experience at both Altria are welcomed additions to the collective experience of the team."

