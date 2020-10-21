CoreDial Wins 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

Cloud communications provider's innovative CoreNexa UCaaS platform, new product features, and proven business model earns industry recognition

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration solutions, announced that the company was named the winner of a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award by Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC), one of the most respected publishers in the cloud communications industry. The award recognizes a select group of companies in the communications technology sector who, according to TMC, have "consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and delivered exceptional solutions for its customers."

CoreDial has demonstrated significant growth in 2020, reporting a 50 percent increase in the number of UCaaS seats sold in the first half of the year compared to the first half of 2019. In early September, the company published news indicating new partner signings in 2020 had outpaced 2019 numbers, also stating a 50 percent increase in new partner productivity as measured by UCaaS seats sold. CoreDial rounded out strong 2020 UCaaS growth data with news of a 250 percent increase in the number of CCaaS and IVR seats sold versus 2019. In addition to new partner and seat growth, in 2020 CoreDial added highly demanded SMS/MMS capabilities to its CoreNexa UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) platform, and an award-winning Workforce Management module to its CoreNexa Contact Center solution. CoreDial further expanded its capabilities in September when it acquired the assets of eZuce, a global video technology provider, accelerating the company's plans to satisfy the market's exploding demand for competitive video and collaboration capabilities.

"We're excited that CoreDial continues to gain industry recognition for our ability to deliver significant value to our partners," said Alan Rihm, CEO of CoreDial. "Awards like these are testament to our employees' focus and resolve to deliver on our promises. 2020 was a year of landmark change for businesses of all kinds, and while our immediate priority has been the health and safety of our employees, channel partners, and their families, we of course continued delivering the highest quality, reliability, and new features and integrations that our channel needs to grow and succeed in an environment where mobile workforces are the 'new normal'. As businesses continue to adapt to the work-from-home environment, we will continue to help our channel partners provide substantial value in a complex and competitive market."

Rich Tehrani, TMC's chief executive officer and group editor-in-chief, said that CoreDial's portfolio of hosted business communications services have helped the company emerge as one of the leaders in delivering hosted VoIP services.

"CoreDial's ongoing focus on service and support for its partners, its innovation, and its continued evolution as a valued technology provider have helped the company build a loyal and dedicated channel," said Tehrani. "We're delighted to name CoreDial as a 2020 recipient of INTERNET TELEPHONY's Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for delivering exceptional benefits to its partners and end-users."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 33,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 800+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter @tmcnet.

CoreDial PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

SOURCE: CoreDial LLC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611482/CoreDial-Wins-2020-INTERNET-TELEPHONY-Hosted-VoIP-Excellence-Award