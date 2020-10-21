The acquisition bolsters the company's portfolio of comprehensive building solutions for professionals, and extends its global reach.

Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) today announces the acquisition of Leeson Polyurethanes, a leading U.K.-based manufacturer of polyurethane adhesives and coatings used in a variety of sectors and markets.

Founded by the Leeson family in 1986, the company has experienced growth throughout its history by offering its customers high-quality, durable, protective, and flexible polyurethane products. ICP will incorporate Leeson's offerings into its ICP Building Solutions Group (ICP BSG).

The company's diverse portfolio of solutions for building and construction, insulation, sports surfaces, waterproofing and beyond will be highly complementary to the ICP BSG portfolio, and helps the organization extend its reach throughout the European market and around the world.

"We are pleased to welcome Leeson to the ICP BSG family of professional solutions. The acquisition will enable us to strengthen and broaden our extensive suite of professional solutions for our customers everywhere," said Doug Mattscheck, CEO, ICP Group. "Leeson is a recognized leader in the U.K. and beyond, with a variety of innovative, high-quality solutions for professionals, making them a natural fit for ICP BSG."

The acquisition allows ICP BSG to bring a range of Leeson solutions to new and existing customers, broadening the opportunities for ICP to deliver professionals everywhere quality, high-performance solutions.

For more information about ICP Building Solutions Group, visit at www.icpgroup.com

The ICP Group is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

About ICP Building Solutions Group

ICP Building Solutions Group is the foremost supplier of professional products and solutions for building envelope, cementitious and sports surface needs. Comprising dozens of industry-leading brands across numerous industries and applications, ICP Building Solutions Group offers the industry's most comprehensive portfolios to building professionals all over the globe, all backed by its exclusive MasterWorks training and education program. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com

About ICP

Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) is a leading specialty chemical manufacturer in North America and provides coatings, adhesives and sealants globally. With operations headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and multiple manufacturing facilities around the world, ICP serves multiple end markets, including building materials, specialty construction, industrial, packaging, printing and sports surfaces. ICP Group is privately held and manufactures products under several recognized specialty groups. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com

About Leeson Polyurethanes

Leeson Polyurethanes are the leading innovators and manufacturers of polyurethane adhesives and coatings in the U.K. Founded by the Leeson family in 1986, the company serves a wide range of customers across numerous industries across the globe, including insulation, building and construction, sports surfaces, recreational areas, polyurethane waterproofing, OEM factory uses and more. Backed by Leeson's extensive experience and skilled technical team, the company is committed to establishing and cultivating long-lasting and mutually rewarding business partnerships with each and every customer. For more information, visit www.lpultd.com

