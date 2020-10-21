User-Oriented GetBit Focuses on Digital Derivatives Financial Transactions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Just from 2018 to 2020, digital currency derivative market entered the flourishing era. Elites from all walks of life had sensed the potential opportunities and dividends behind digital asset derivatives. When the competitive market for spot trading is highly saturated, change is needed to win more market share.

Founded in 2019, GetBit is headquartered in the United States, with branches in Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Estonia and Australia. At present, focusing on servicing financial transactions of digital asset derivatives, it has covered many countries and regions in Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania and won good reputation and recognition from majority of users.

The spot prices of Binance and Huobi are adopted by GetBit for comprehensive calculations. When the spot prices on the two major exchanges are abnormal, OKEx exchange spot prices are induced as abnormal assisted decision, while the unusual spot prices on exchanges are abandoned, it immediately leads OKEX to participate in mark price calculation. When the abnormal is recovered, it will automatically switch to marking price scheme of Binance and Huobi.

With strict control, GetBit eliminates the possibility of fraud or insert from the system design. At the same time, through publicizing calculation rules of marked prices, GetBit supports users to query the source and results of marked price in real time so that the platform has no ability to fake and insert, which is also convenient for users to query at any time.

GetBit realizes the complexity by the system and makes it easy for users to trade without any concerns. GetBit supports set-up when opening and changes of loss-profit stop price in position without any need to read the tape at any time; It supports multi-strategy delegation and there is no need to freeze account funds, which greatly improve the chance to seize the market quotations and efficiency in the use of funds; It supports users to open multiple orders simultaneously and have blockade of orders so as to lock in user profit or risk. Meanwhile, GetBit also has a margin mechanism: to carry out real-time margin calculation to ensure that the margin is more fully utilized to reduce the risk of forced liquidation.

GetBit always adheres to the values of user-oriented, fair and just, and complete experience. To prevent users from incurring additional losses, being cheated, etc. due to cognitive deficiencies, GetBit provides users risk tips and safety education, etc. In multiple plates so as to improve related transaction cognition. Besides, through multiple hot and cold wallets, offline signatures, etc., GetBit provides bank - level wallet security services to ensure the safety of user assets; AI smart currency-withdraw risk control system have double guarantees of efficiency and security.

Undoubtedly, the emergence of digital currency derivatives is the mature mark of encrypted money market. GetBit can enhance the depth and breadth of the cryptocurrency trading market and attract more peripheral investors. To some extent, it promotes the prosperity and development of encrypted currency. It is believed that GetBit will bring people more effectiveness, order, mutual trust and freedom in the future!

