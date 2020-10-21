Netherlands-based technology companies Avy and Wattlab have conducted the first test flight of a drone prototype that is planned to be used in medical projects in Africa.Wattlab, a Dutch clean-tech start-up founded by Sweden-based power utility Vattenfall and Delft University of Technology, and Netherlands-based drone manufacturer Avy have announced that a drone equipped with special solar foils produced by Wattlab has successfully performed its first test flight. "The solar-powered prototype is designed to be used for urgent medical transportation, emergency services, and nature conservation," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...