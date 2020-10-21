Dr. Alina Sholar Launches New Website

The new website details Dr. Alina Sholar's extensive career and features publications she has appeared in

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Dr. Alina Sholar is happy to announce the launch of her new personal, professional website. The website details her esteemed career and features articles and interviews she has been featured in.

Dr. Alina Sholar is a respected cosmetic surgeon, female entrepreneur, and mentor. She is the owner of Skin Science Soul, a plastic surgery and medical aesthetic practice in Austin, Texas, and is the owner and CEO of Serenity Medical Centers and Sage Practice Solutions.

In addition to highlighting Dr. Sholar's education and career, the new website links to various publications and videos through which Dr. Sholar has shared valuable insights.

Dr. Alina Sholar has shared insights in articles for publications such as Genius Beauty, Harcourt Health, and Austin Women.

She has also spoken on a variety of topics including how to choose the right skin treatment for you, stem cell treatments to help rejuvenate skin, tips for fighting maskne, and more.

She has also recently spoken out in a video series, "a Second Opinion" for A Doctor Today. She shared that while many medical practices that were deemed non-essential were closed due to the pandemic, her clinics are essential for many of her patients.

She shared that many of her patients have also been wary of visiting her offices once they were opened again due to media sensationalism of COVID-19, which is causing stress and fear.

"Personally, I implore physicians to put themselves out there with solid information people need. For instance, I've had so many people confused about which curves to look at. They are looking at culminative curves instead of epidemiology curves. So, we've got to do our part to properly inform the public," said Dr. Alina Sholar.

For more information, please visit https://dralinasholar.com/.

About Dr. Alina Sholar

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Alina Sholar has made a name for herself as a respected plastic surgeon, female entrepreneur, and mentor. She attended Texas A&M University on a full-tuition merit scholarship and earned a B.S. degree in Biomedical Science with Magna Cum Laude honors in 1994. In 1999, she earned her MD degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch, where she was also awarded the prestigious Janet M. Glasgow Memorial Award and Achievement Citation for Women in Medicine. She then completed a full five-year residency in General Surgery at the University of Louisville, where she was awarded Best Resident Instructor and Mentor by the students of the University of Louisville School of Medicine. She also completed an additional residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Tennessee, serving as Chief Resident in 2006. She received multiple awards and publications in research areas such as the efficacy of treatment at Tertiary Care Wound Centers and the advanced reconstructive techniques required after major facial trauma and infections. She was certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in 2008. Dr. Sholar currently owns Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar, her plastic surgery and medical aesthetic practice. She is also the owner and CEO of Serenity Medical Centers and Sage Practice Solutions. Dr. Sholar also provides pro bono business consulting for women entrepreneurs in need. Further, she mentors young female physicians and non-physician entrepreneurs. Dr. Sholar is also a philanthropist and regularly gives back to her local communities, supporting women-owned businesses and organizations that benefit women and children.

For more information, visit https://www.skinsciencesoul.com/.

