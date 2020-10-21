Ooredoo switches on Algeria's first 10Gbps link establishing new capacity record in the region.

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA continue raising to multi-gigabit capacity Ooredoo's mobile backhaul network.

Ooredoo a leader in mobile services, together with SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, a leading supplier of microwave and millimetre wave radio for mobile backhauling, established another record in the country pushing mobile backhaul capacity to 10Gbps.

Ooredoo Algeria is unceasingly working to maximise its mobile backhaul capacity, establishing one of the most technologically advance transport infrastructure in the region. This latest achievement is part of the ongoing e-band and multiband backhaul upgrade program to a multi-gigabit infrastructure.

The 10Gbps link has been achieved by upgrading an existing link operating at the maximum channel bandwidth allowed in the country of 1GHz, to a 2+0 configuration over a single antenna, effectively doubling the link capacity.

"Investing in new technologies is fundamental in building resilient networks capable of withstanding unexpected situation" says Abdelkrim Melab, Head of Transmission Engineering at Ooredoo Algeria, adding "this has been possible thanks to SIAE MICROELETTRONICA's technology and to the professional services they put in place for us".

"We are pleased in helping Ooredoo achieving theirs connectivity vision through our experience" says Nicola Bonzanino Head of sales Africa for SIAE MICROELETTRONICA.

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is a leader in wireless transport technology, offering advanced solution in microwave and millimetre-wave transport, software and network services. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components liaising over in-house RF lab& clean-room facilities. With latest investments in SDN and AI/ML we offer mobile operators a complete toolkit for 5G backhaul enablement. Info:www.siaemic.com.

About Ooredoo Algeria:

Operational in Algeria since august 2004, Ooredoo Algeria is the Algerian subsidiary of Ooredoo Telecommunications Group and provides 3G and 4G mobile services for businesses and individuals. Until December 31st 2019, Ooredoo Algeria recorded a turnover of DZD 82 billion and had more than 12.6 million subscribers. Ooredoo Algeria is the unique mobile operator offering 4G services across 48 provinces in Algeria.

