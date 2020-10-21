Product innovation, customer service excellence recognized by esteemed award program

Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions business has won four 2020 Globee Awards-including three Gold-level medals-for product innovation and customer service excellence in the below categories:

Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution: Expere Language Translation (Gold)

Best FinTech Offering: Online Loan Applications (Gold)

Customer Service Support Initiative of the Year: SupportLine (Gold)

Best Business-to-Business Product: CASH Suite (Silver)

Now in its seventh year, the Globee Awards celebrate the achievements of business teams and individuals who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

"We continue our commitment to delivering solutions that improve financial services firms' processes and offerings in ways that help them better serve their customers, while enhancing their ability to navigate an environment of dynamic, ongoing change in a compliant manner," said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Compliance Solutions. "These wins speak to our high standard of product innovation, as well as to our commitment to providing an exceptional customer service experience."

Expere Language Translation won a Gold medal in the Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution category. This AI, learning-based system leverages legal and language translation domain expertise to provide a seamless, integrated, accurate and scalable language capability to provide loan documents translated into Spanish for limited English proficiency customers, enhancing the customer experience.

Online Loan Applications (OLA), meanwhile, earned a Gold medal in the "Best FinTech Offering" category. OLA is designed for smaller lenders seeking to extend their online/digital reach and provide a better customer experience for online lending inquiries, thereby helping level the playing field against larger and internet-only lenders by offering a presence wherever and whenever a prospective borrower wants. With OLA, borrowers need not enter a branch to provide basic application data to a lender.

Compliance Solutions' SupportLine won a Gold medal in the "Customer Service Support Initiative of the Year" category. This customer service team plays a crucial role in addressing product usage, technology, and regulatory compliance inquiries for Compliance Solutions customers. It implemented an experiential training approach for team members to focus on enhancing the overall customer experience-not just single customer interactions, leading to increased customer satisfaction scores and a 49 percent reduction in the number of customer escalations beyond the first level of support.

CASH Suite earned a Silver medal in the "Best Business-to-Business Product" category. CASH Suite is a comprehensive financial analysis and risk management software solution that promotes efficient and effective decisions throughout the entire commercial lending lifecycle. The software is comprised of 11 integrated modules for business development, financial analysis, risk management and pricing, credit communication and approvals, covenant compliance tracking, portfolio management, stress testing, in-depth reporting and workflow.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations, including customized offerings to address COVID-19 challenges. Compliance Solutions' Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlushelps lenders' customers access critical stimulus funding. In addition, Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions' iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005161/en/

Contacts:

Paul Lyon

Director of Global Corporate Communications, Banking Regulatory Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com



David Feider

Corporate Communications Manager, Banking Regulatory Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +1 612-852-7966

David.feider@wolterskluwer.com

On Twitter: @davidafeider