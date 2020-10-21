The South Korean manufacturer has launched a new 60-cell panel with a power output of up to 365 W. The 21.1%-efficient module features a 320 W microinverter with an efficiency of 97%.South Korean electronics manufacturer and solar panel maker LG has launched a new AC monocrystalline solar panel with its own integrated microinverter. The previous versions of the panel were integrating inverters produced by other manufacturers. The LG NeON 2 ACe panel has a power output of up to 365 W and an efficiency of 21.1%. "The design of LG's new smart AC system allows for the factory-installed microinverter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...